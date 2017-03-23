President Trump Makes Last-Minute Health Care Bill Appeal

WASHINGTON (AP) – The GOP’s long-promised legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare stands on the brink, just hours before Republican leaders planned to put it on the House floor for a showdown vote.

The stakes are high, and Republicans are staring at the possibility of a failure that would throw prospects for their other legislative goals into uncertainty. Speaking to members of the conservative Freedom Caucus mid-day Thursday, President Donald Trump is pitching concessions to representatives who want to limit the requirement for health plans to include benefits including substance abuse and maternity care.

But those changes appear to be scaring off at least some moderate Republicans.

In a count by The Associated Press, at least 26 Republicans say they opposed the bill, enough to narrowly defeat the measure.

Four Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are saying they’re opposed to House GOP health care legislation.

Allentown-area Rep. Charlie Dent said Wednesday night that he opposes the bill.

It would undo major elements of former President Barack Obama’s landmark 2010 health care law. But Dent says the bill will lead to the loss of health insurance and make insurance unaffordable for more people.

Five Republicans from Pennsylvania say they’re inclined to vote for it. They are Lou Barletta, Mike Kelly, Tim Murphy, Bill Shuster and Lloyd Smucker. Brian Fitzpatrick, Scott Perry and Glenn Thompson have said they oppose it.

Four more – Ryan Costello, Tom Marino, Patrick Meehan and Keith Rothfus – aren’t saying how they’ll vote, although Costello and Meehan backed it in committee.

Trump is also urging people to call their lawmakers to express support for the Republican legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Trump posted a video on Twitter Thursday asking people to get behind the plan. He says that people were “given many lies” about the Affordable Care Act.

Trump added that the legislation was “terrific” and “you’re going to be very, very happy.”

Meanwhile, Obama is celebrating the seventh anniversary of his landmark health care law, saying in a statement on Thursday that “America is stronger because of the Affordable Care Act.”

Obama does not directly address GOP efforts to repeal his law.

The former president does say that if Republicans are serious about lowering costs and expanding coverage, and are prepared to work with Democrats, “That’s something we all should welcome.”

But, Obama says, “we should start from the baseline that any changes will make our health care system better, not worse for hardworking Americans.”

He notes 20 million Americans gained coverage under his law.

