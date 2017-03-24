‘Her Credibility Is Shot’: Lawyer Criticizes Girl Who Accused Basketball Star Of Rape

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One of Chartiers Valley’s star basketball players will go to trial on charges that he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl.

Ross Wilkerson was in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

The alleged victim told police Wilkerson told her he had a gift for her. But when she arrived at his home, she told police he pushed her into a closet and forced her to have sex.

“Ross is absolutely devastated. His family is devastated. This did not happen the way it’s being portrayed,” said defense attorney Michele Santicola.

Wilkerson’s attorneys say the two had previously had a sexual relationship. They also say there were inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s testimony.

“I think her credibility is shot,” said defense attorney Michele Santicola. “We counted at least 10-15 different answers she gave today [that are] completely inconsistent with the things she said before. She has now admitted to having sex with our client in the past, multiple times, she did not tell police that.”

“This allegedly happened on a Wednesday night,” said defense attorney Michele Santicola. “She doesn’t go to the police until the following Sunday… That doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

In court Friday, some of the charges against Wilkerson were dropped, including Unlawful Contact with a Minor and Corruption of Minors. However, he will still go to trial on rape charges.

“Anyone can be raped,” said defense attorney Michele Santicola. “Someone who’s had sex before can be raped. A wife can be raped. A prostitute can be raped. This wasn’t rape.”

As for Wilkerson’s life at school, he returned to class about a week ago.

“He did not play in the basketball playoffs,” said defense attorney Michael Santicola. “He is being permitted to play on the baseball team, which I think is his primary sport. So he is playing baseball and is in school… back to as normal as he can be at this point.”

Wilkerson is scheduled to be back in court for a formal arraignment on May 18th.