Suspect Accused Of Beating, Kicking Store Clerk Taken Into Custody

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Police in North Versailles have made an arrest in connection with the vicious attack of a store clerk during a robbery attempt last week at the Family Dollar on Route 30.

The assault was caught on surveillance video.

Investigators tell KDKA’s Kym Gable that 49-year-old Michael Branch confessed to last Wednesday’s crime.

A viewer recognized him and tipped off detectives.

The 68-year-old victim continues to recover after Branch allegedly put her in a headlock, then beat and kicked her during the robbery attempt.

Police say they found the clothing seen in the surveillance footage when they served a warrant at Branch’s North Versailles apartment.

Kym Gable: “Do you want to say anything to the victim’s family?”

Branch: “No. I’m good.”

Kym Gable: “Do you have remorse?”

Branch: “Plenty. Plenty.”

Police say Branch has an extensive record. He now faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault and drug possession, and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail while he awaits arraignment.

As for the victim, while she is healing physically and was comforted by news of the arrest, officials say she’s still very upset emotionally.