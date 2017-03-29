Man Released From Custody In Penn Hills Teen’s Shooting Death

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – The investigation continues after a teenager was shot and killed outside of Linton Middle School in Penn Hills Tuesday afternoon.

One man turned himself into police Tuesday night with his attorney, Phil DiLucente. However, that man has been released and is no longer in custody.

DiLucente says his client had driven to the basketball court behind Linton Middle School in Penn Hills. There were three passenger in his car.

He admits to firing shots, but only after he was allegedly attacked by the victim – 16-year-old Deven Holloway.

“All I can tell you at this juncture is that a situation developed that he didn’t start and he didn’t want to be a part of. But yet are now here at the police station within three hours of this situation occurring,” DiLucente said.

That situation occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Students at the school had already been dismissed. A gun was found near Holloway’s body, but investigators don’t know who dropped it there.

According to DiLucente his 22-year-old client is from Plum, has no record and does have a permit to carry a firearm.

Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton says there were a lot of witnesses, but the shooting happened so quickly that no one is certain as to what they saw.

Allegheny County Police are now investigating and haven’t said anything about this case. Classes were canceled in Penn Hills on Wednesday as a result of the shooting. Grief counselors will be available for students when they return.

A prayer vigil will be held tonight for Holloway. It begins at 6 p.m. at Linton Middle School.

