Police Seek 16-Year-Old Accused Of Robbing, Shooting Jitney Driver

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Police are hunting for a 16-year-old accused of robbing and shooting a jitney driver in Clairton.
Officers say Dwight Henley robbed and critically wounded the 33-year-old driver on Mar. 15 in the 700 block of North 6th Street. The victim was able to drive to Uni-Mart on Route 837 to call 911.
According to a criminal complaint, Henley was riding in the jitney along with two females just before the incident occurred.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
When the girls exited the vehicle, Henley robbed the driver and shot him at least three times.
One of the females told investigators she said “no” when Henley asked her if he should rob the driver.
Henley is charged with criminal attempted homicide, possessing a firearm as a minor, aggravated assault and robbery. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The jitney driver remains hospitalized.