2 Suspects Named In Missing Kittanning Man’s Homicide

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people in police custody have been named suspects in the homicide of 55-year-old Greg Bosko, who was found dead after being reported missing from the Kittanning area in late March.

Joshua K. Greaves, 34, of Mercer, Mercer County, and Tiffany N. Hilliard, 30, of Butler, were charged for giving police false names and booked in Butler Prison County on bench warrants. Greaves has also been charged with having stamp bags of heroin on him.

Both are considered suspects in the murder, but neither have yet been charged.

Police found the two in Bosko’s vehicle following his death.

Officers say the two had a relationship with Bosko.

“They did have a close relationship, the details of how close, I’m not sure,” Trooper Jim Long said.

Greg Bosko was found dead Saturday in a wooded area near Redbud Road in Concord Township. His throat had been slashed.

Detectives will not say if the murder was drug-related, though they acknowledge Bosko had a previous drug problem.

Dan Bosko, the victim’s brother, told KDKA Greg Bosko had been letting Greaves and Hilliard stay in his Kittanning apartment.

“His apartment was robbed, because he was letting them people stay there, they took stuff out because they were living there. TV, laptop computer, mountain bike, his car. I’m sure that just went toward pawning somewhere or selling somewhere,” Dan Bosko said.

