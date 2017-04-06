Pirates Monitoring Weather, But Home Opener Is Still A Go

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are monitoring the changing weather conditions closely ahead of the Home Opener on Friday.

First pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., but it’ll be cold, rainy and possibly snowing.

Still, in a statement issued Thursday afternoon, the Pirates say they are planning to go ahead with the game.

They do concede that temperatures will be lower than normal for the start of baseball season in Pittsburgh, but they believe they’ll be able to get the game in.

Fans with tickets are being urged to dress warm for the changing weather conditions.

The Pirates are asking fans to get to the ballpark early. The gates will open at 11 a.m. and pre-game ceremonies start at 12:30 p.m.

The team says they will continue to monitor the weather. They say they will make a decision “when appropriate” should they need to change plans.

The finale of the Pirates’ first series of the season was rained out today in Boston. The game will be made up on April 13 at Fenway Park.