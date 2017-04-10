Penguins Fall To Rangers In Regular Season Finale

NEW YORK (KDKA/AP) – Jimmy Vesey scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in the regular-season finale for both teams Sunday night.
Ryan McDonagh had a goal and an assist, Derek Stepan had a goal and Mika Zibanejad added two assists for the Rangers, who will match up against the Atlantic Division champion Montreal Canadiens in the postseason.
Nick Bonino and Carter Rowney scored for the Penguins, who will face the Metropolitan Division rival Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round as they look to defend their Stanley Cup.
Tristan Jarry made his first start in the NHL for the Penguins. He stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced, but he quite literally stole the show with a first period save on Tanner Glass.
Jarry reached back to bat the puck off the line and popped the puck into the air. As he spun around, he swiped it out of the air with his glove.
With the game tied at 2, Vesey scored his 16th of the season on a backhand at 7:23 of the third period to help the Rangers end the regular season with a victory.
