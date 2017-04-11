Best Fish Sandwiches In Pittsburgh

By Jessica Wasik
During the heart of the Lenten season or when you’re simply in the mood for a taste of the sea, Pittsburgh ranks high for quality, fresh fish sandwiches. From traditional cod sandwiches to creative sandwiches topped with signature sauces, you’ll find some of the best bites in the heart of the city. If you’re tired of the same old church fish fries, there are tons of other options that will leave you hooked. Sink your teeth into any of the mouthwatering seafood sandwiches available at these five local restaurants, bars and markets.
Wholey’s Fish Market
1711 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 391-3737
www.wholey.com
Ask nearly anyone in Pittsburgh where to find the best fish sandwich and you’re guaranteed to be directed to Wholey’s Fish Market. Enter around lunchtime and you’ll find a line of customers out the door waiting to get their order of Wholey’s Kitchen hand-breaded fish and shrimp or oyster po-boys, prepared fresh to go every day. Local bakery Mancini Bakery has the perfect buns for its Icelandic cod or whiting varieties, or its one-pound Wholey Whaler for those with a whale-sized appetite. Wholey’s Fish Market is located in the city’s Strip District on Penn Avenue.
Penn Avenue Fish Company
2208 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 562-1710
www.pennavefishcompany.com
Its name says its all: the Penn Avenue Fish Company knows fish. With more than 16 different types of fish sandwiches on its menu, you certainly won’t leave here hungry. Check out its popular English-style cod for a traditional bite or order something more exotic, such as its Nasty Nates BBQ-glazed grilled swordfish sandwich. Visit its Strip District location on Penn Avenue to get a taste of its fantastic fish and seafood splendors. A great time to visit is during its oyster happy hour held every Wednesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nied’s Hotel
5438 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 781-9853
www.niedshotel.com
Sure, you can find a classic fish sandwich at almost any Pittsburgh bar, but it’s sure to pale in comparison to the number-one best-selling sandwich at Nied’s Hotel. Seafood abounds inside this hotel’s restaurant, which includes an extensive menu of fish, shrimp, crab, oysters, clams and scallops. Of course you can’t forget its delicious sides to accompany your under-the-sea entrée, like French fries, onion rings, provolone sticks or coleslaw, or its ice cold beers. Neid’s Hotel is located on Butler Street in the Lawrenceville community.
Original Oyster House
20 Market St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 566-7952
www.originaloysterhousepittsburgh.com
Its name may include “oyster,” but at the Original Oyster House, it’s all about the fish sandwich. You’ll love its diverse selection of fish sandwiches that range from its iconic monster fish sandwich to its tuna salad sandwich and salmon burger. No matter what your favorite fish is, you’re sure to find something that will go down swimmingly. Order your favorite at its Market Street location found in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.
Emil’s Lounge
414 Hawkins Ave.
Rankin, PA 15104
(412) 271-9911
www.emilslounge.com
Emil’s Lounge is considered by many locals to be the home to Pittsburgh’s best fish sandwich, which is sure to leave you hooked. Its massive sandwich is enough to draw hungry Pittsburghers from afar who crave the one-of-a-kind flavor that comes from a legendary, mouthwatering secret batter that Emil’s Lounge is known for. While many agree that its fish sandwich is a must-try, if you’re in the mood for other seafood options, there’s plenty to pick from, including French fried jumbo Louisiana shrimp, broiled salmon, catfish and its fish dinner with fries and slaw. Head to Rankin to sink your teeth into a fish sandwich that Emil’s Lounge claims will catch you!
Related: Best Sandwich In The ‘Burgh