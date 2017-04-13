EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Letang Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery, Expected To Miss 4-6 Months

April 13, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins, Shea-ved Ice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kris Letang has undergone successful neck surgery and will be out for the next 4-6 months.

Earlier this month, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Letang would require surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck. It was also announced that his season was officially over.

Today, the team announced the successful procedure had been performed this week.

Letang has been out of the lineup since Feb. 21. In 41 games this year, the star defenseman racked up five goals and 29 assists.

As for his teammates, the Penguins hold a 1-0 series lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Game 2 will be played Friday at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

