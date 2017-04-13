Letang Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery, Expected To Miss 4-6 Months

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kris Letang has undergone successful neck surgery and will be out for the next 4-6 months.
Earlier this month, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Letang would require surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck. It was also announced that his season was officially over.
Today, the team announced the successful procedure had been performed this week.
Letang has been out of the lineup since Feb. 21. In 41 games this year, the star defenseman racked up five goals and 29 assists.
As for his teammates, the Penguins hold a 1-0 series lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Game 2 will be played Friday at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter