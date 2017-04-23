April The Giraffe Cam To Return, Second Live Cam In The Works

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (KDKA) — Good news for fans of April the Giraffe! The Giraffe Cam will return.

Sunday morning, the zoo announced on their Facebook page that sometime this week, they will post a schedule with specific days and times the streaming camera will go live.

They also said another permanent live cam will go up later this season. This camera will be in the yard, not the giraffes’ pen.

Additionally, Animal Adventure Park said they will announce April’s calf’s name on May 1. Fans can currently vote on a name for the calf.

The zoo began streaming live footage of April’s pen on Feb. 23, and over the course of the next month and a half, millions of people watched, waiting for April to give birth.

That day came on April 15, when April gave birth to a male calf. The zoo kept the live streaming video feed up for almost a week so fans could keep an eye on April and her newborn calf, but they took the feed down Friday afternoon.

The zoo said the camera and a large number of emails from concerned Giraffe Cam viewers were “interfering with normal park operations … at a period when our resource of time is limited and cannot be hindered,” which was part of the reason why they decided to take the feed down.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter