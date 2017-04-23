Man Charged In Perry South Shooting, Attempted Robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been arrested and charged in a Perry South shooting that took place Friday.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Upon arrival, police found a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh. Investigators said the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery.
On Sunday, John Horton, 40 of Wilkinsburg was apprehended and charged with aggravated assault, robbery, persons not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.