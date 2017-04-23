Penguins And Capitals To Face Off In Second Round Of Playoffs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second-straight year, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals will meet in the Second Round of the playoffs.
The Penguins and Capitals are meeting in the playoffs for the 10th time. Last year, the Penguins defeated the Capitals, 4-2, in the Second Round.
Full Schedule:
Game 1 – Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. at Verizon Center
Game 2 – Saturday, April 29, 8 p.m. at Verizon Center
Game 3 – Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
Game 4 – Wednesday, May 3, 7:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
Game 5 – Saturday, May 6, TBD at Verizon Center
Game 6 – Monday, May 8, TBD at PPG Paints Arena
Game 7 – Wednesday, May 10, TBD at Verizon Center
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter