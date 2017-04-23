EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Penguins And Capitals To Face Off In Second Round Of Playoffs

April 23, 2017 11:00 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second-straight year, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals will meet in the Second Round of the playoffs.

The Penguins and Capitals are meeting in the playoffs for the 10th time. Last year, the Penguins defeated the Capitals, 4-2, in the Second Round.

Full Schedule:

Game 1 – Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. at Verizon Center

Game 2 – Saturday, April 29, 8 p.m. at Verizon Center

Game 3 – Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena

Game 4 – Wednesday, May 3, 7:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena

Game 5 – Saturday, May 6, TBD at Verizon Center

Game 6 – Monday, May 8, TBD at PPG Paints Arena

Game 7 – Wednesday, May 10, TBD at Verizon Center

Ticket information here. 

