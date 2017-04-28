Tents Set Up Near Peduto’s House In Apparent Protest Of North Side Homeless Camp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some people have set up tents near Mayor Bill Peduto’s house to apparently protest a homeless tent city on the North Side.

As of Friday morning, two tents were set up near his home in Point Breeze.

It appears to be in response to a tent city on Howard Street that is being allowed by the city.

The tent city is part of a Pittsburgh initiative, sponsored by the Homeless Outreach Coordinating Committee. The Mayor’s Office says these homeless people have the city’s permission to be there and to live there.

Previously, residents have expressed their outrage.

But, public urination and defecation are only part of the problem, according to residents.

“They’re stealing some of the tarps that we use to cover our summer things, some of our lawn furniture is missing, they come through here intoxicated in the evening, trying to find a way down over the hillside,” said Maryann Buggey, of the North Side. “There’s a home down the street where they’re actually living in the subbasement. They keep boarding it up and the homeless keep taking the board off, and they now have buckets where they’re urinating in.”

Buggey says she’s asked Peduto to drop by her street where, until now, she has always felt safe.

There is no word if the mayor will do that, but it’s clear what he won’t do.

“What we don’t do is go in with dump trucks and police officers and make them move unless there is any type of public safety danger,” said Mayor Peduto previously stated.

One man said if the city wants the homeless to remain on that property, the mayor should provide water buffaloes, portable toilets, garbage containers and a cleanup crew.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter