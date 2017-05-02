By Shawn Lealos Cinco de Mayo is the annual celebration of the Mexican Army’s victory over French forces in 1862. The holiday is now celebrated all over the world, and in America, it mostly includes eating great Mexican food and enjoying some traditional Mexican drinks. This means that Cinco de Mayo is one of the biggest bar holidays of the year and Pittsburgh has plenty of options to find food, drinks, and music to celebrate the holiday in style. From restaurants and bars to cantinas and more, here is a look at the best ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Pittsburgh in 2017.

Franklin Inn Mexican Restaurant

2313 Rochester Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15237

(412) 366-4140

www.franklininn.net For well over 30 years, Franklin Inn Mexican Restaurant has serviced people in the North Hills with authentic Mexican food and drinks. This is a hot spot for people wanting a night out and is also a perfect spot to hit up for the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration. There is normally a happy hour special for the holiday as well as numerous food specials and these specials will be updated on the restaurant’s website closer to the actual celebration. On Cinco de Mayo, Franklin Inn will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Steel Cactus Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

5505 Walnut Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

(412) 709-6444

www.steelcactuspgh.com The Steel Cactus Mexican Restaurant and Cantina offers three different Pittsburgh locations to enjoy great Mexican food and drinks on Cinco de Mayo this year. There are locations at Shadyside, Southside, and PNC Park. The Southside location is a great party spot for the holiday with a rooftop bar and dance floor and they are open until 2 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo. Try their famous Yinzerita while there. The Shadyside location is best known for their retractable rooftop for outdoor eating and late night drinking. They are also open until 2 a.m. As for PNC Park, the Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers on Cinco de Mayo and Steel Cactus has drinks and food before the game.

Azul Bar Y Cantina

122 Broad St.

Leetsdale, PA 15056

(724) 266-6362

www.azulbarycantina.com The Azul Bar Y Cantina developed a reputation as a perfect spot for authentic Mexican food and gently aged tequila. They also have numerous TVs in the bar to watch the game, so this is a perfect spot to celebrate Cinco de Mayo while watching the Pirates play baseball on television. Recommended food items to try on the holiday include their mahi mahi tacos. If you wanted a perfect reason to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Azul Bar Y Cantina, it is because it is also their birthday, as their first day of operation was on Cinco de Mayo in 2005.

Emiliano’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar

2557 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 381-2229

www.emilianos.net For people who want to grab some authentic delicious Mexican food but want to avoid the high prices of many upscale restaurants, Emiliano’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar is a perfect destination. This is a family owned Mexican restaurant and they plan to have a huge celebration of the holiday with not just specials on Cinco de Mayo itself but for seven full days, starting on May 1. The actual events will be announced closer to the holiday on their Facebook page but they will include a kid’s day, margarita specials, big giveaways, a huge all-day celebration on Cinco de Mayo itself, and $3 mimosa on May 6 to recover.