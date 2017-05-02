SEVERE WEATHER: Forecast Latest | Storm DamageAlerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Officials Investigating Washington Boulevard Gate Failure During Recent Storms

May 2, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: Severe Weather, Washington Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh public safety officials are trying to determine why a rain-activated gate failed to automatically stop traffic from entering a low-lying roadway where four people died in an August 2011 flash flood.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation installed the $450,000 system in 2012, but it’s now operated and maintained by the city. The system uses rain sensors that can trigger three swinging-arm gates and several lighted caution signals meant to keep motorists off Washington Boulevard.

A police patrol car was parked across one entrance to the road when heavy rains and debris caused concerns of flash flooding Monday afternoon.

The system has had problems, including a storm last August when some drivers had to be rescued after the gates didn’t deploy during a storm.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

