High Winds Knock Out Power To Thousands, Crews Working To Restore Service

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – High winds had a big impact on western Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon.

There were reports of downed trees all over Allegheny and Beaver counties and thousands were left without power.

As of 6 a.m., 1,803 Duquesne Light customers were still without power.

Those outage numbers include, Scott Township (137), Hopewell (214), Midland (195) and Penn Hills (123).

Duquesne Light expect to have service restored to all customers by Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, a tree crashed down and blocked a busy road in Squirrel Hill around school dismissal time on Tuesday. It hit a car and two school buses on Shady Avenue, across from The Children’s Institute.

The good news is that there were no children on the parked school buses to the time.

However, a driver was on one of the buses. He was parked on the side of the road waiting for a student to board.

“All of a sudden, we heard this crashing noise, and I was just waiting to see when it’s going to crush me as well,” said the bus driver who only wanted to be identified as Mr. Belobrajdic.

The man driving the car wasn’t hurt either. John Clarke, 74, of Homestead, says there was just something that told him to slam on his brakes.

“If you don’t believe there’s a heaven, a god, I really feel for you because, right now, in this instance, I believe, truly, with all my heart, there is,” Clarke said.

Over in Beaver County, emergency officials say the high winds brought down a number of trees there, too. There were no injuries, but there was property damage.

