Pastor, Wife Get Prison Sentences After Foster Child’s Death

May 6, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio pastor has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in the death of his foster son, and his wife received three years for endangering the child.

The Dayton Daily News reports 38-year-old Torace Weaver and 40-year-old Shureka Weaver were sentenced Friday.

Torace Weaver was convicted last month on murder and other charges in the death of 2-year-old Stanley Thomas III. Prosecutors say Shureka Weaver failed to get Stanley treatment for a severe burn.

Torace Weaver’s attorney says an appeal is planned. Shureka Weaver’s attorney didn’t return telephone messages.

Torace Weaver told police Stanley slipped off a table and hit his head while playing “Superman” at a church in November 2015.

A coroner said Stanley died of a catastrophic skull fracture and had numerous blunt force injuries and disfiguring burns.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

