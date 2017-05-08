PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | News | Complete Coverage

Man, Woman Charged In Connection With Murder Of Missing Kittanning Man

May 8, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Butler, Greg Bosko, Joshua K. Greaves, Tiffany N. Hilliard

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people have been charged in the homicide of 55-year-old Greg Bosko, who was found dead after being reported missing from the Kittanning area in late March.

Joshua K. Greaves, 34, of Mercer, Mercer County, and Tiffany N. Hilliard, 30, of Butler, have both been charged with robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, hindering apprehension, abuse of a corpse and criminal conspiracy.

Additionally, Greaves alone has been charged with criminal homicide.

Greg Bosko was found dead in a wooded area near Redbud Road in Concord Township. His throat had been slashed.

Police found Greaves and Hilliard in Bosko’s vehicle following his death.

Officers say the two had a relationship with Bosko.

Dan Bosko, the victim’s brother, told KDKA Greg Bosko had been letting Greaves and Hilliard stay in his Kittanning apartment.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Nancy Robinson says:
    May 8, 2017 at 5:13 PM

    It should have been more.They took someone’s brother. father. uncle.son..I hope they never EVER see the light of day again.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Chloe Smith says:
    May 8, 2017 at 5:24 PM

    Lethal injection for the killers.

    Reply | Report comment

