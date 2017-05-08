Pirates Player Jameson Taillon Treated For Suspected Testicular Cancer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Monday that Jameson Taillon was treated at Allegheny General Hospital for suspected testicular cancer.
Taillon was placed on the 10-day disabled list over the weekend with groin discomfort.
After alerting the Pirates medical staff of an abnormality, Taillon consulted with Dr. John C. Lyne, MD., over the weekend.
Taillon underwent surgery Monday morning.
“Jameson has again proven to us what a strong person he is by the way in which he has reacted to this development. We are appreciative of Dr. Lyne and the staff at Allegheny General Hospital for their invaluable expertise and efforts in caring for Jameson,” said Pirates Executive Vice President and General Manager Neal Huntington. “We have told Jameson that our only priority is his health and well-being. His teammates, our coaches, baseball staff and entire organization will support him in his recovery in every possible way and we will keep him in our thoughts and prayers.”
The Pirates will have updates as it relates to Taillon’s return to playing status as appropriate.