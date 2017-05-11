Men Arrested For Cell Phone Theft After Viewer Sees Them On KDKA

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — Featured on KDKA just a few days ago, a video from inside a Belle Vernon Walmart shows two young men walking in on the way to harvest some Apple gear.

“They walk around the store a little bit, the taller male distracts the clerk, the shorter male pries open the display case and removes three iPhones and one iPod,” Rostraver Police Chief Greg Resetar said.

The one suspect who allegedly pried open the cases is 24-year-old Richard Terrell Miller. The taller male is 23-year-old Michael Jordan McMath.

The total take? Approximately $1,500.

According to Rostraver Police, a KDKA viewer saw the story and recognized the two men.

McMath and Miller were arrested in Monessen Thursday.

“I don’t have anything to do with this at all nothing no,” McMath said.

But while Michael Jordan McMath said he was clean, his alleged cohort copped to the whole thing.

Ross Guidotti: Any idea where these cell phones went?

Richard Terrell Miller: To a coke dealer. I do drugs. So that’s what happened, I did it. It’s not his fault.

Truthful or not, moments after entering the van Richard Terrell Miller intentionally and repeatedly smashed his head into the inside of the van opening up a large cut.

Both men have prior convictions, they stand charged with theft and criminal conspiracy.