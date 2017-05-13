EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 1 Preview | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More Pens

Report: Woman Accused Of Killing Father Deemed Mentally Incompetent

May 13, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Christina Nicassio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who has been accused of fatally stabbing her father is mentally incompetent to stand trial, according to a forensic psychiatrist.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that 27-year-old Christina Nicassio’s attorney said Friday that a forensic psychiatrist deemed Nicassio mentally incompetent, and she will likely go to a state hospital for psychiatric treatment.

This news comes days after Nicassio allegedly hurt herself while in the Allegheny County Jail by repeatedly rushing headfirst at a cell wall. Nicassio’s attorney told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that she was sent to Allegheny General Hospital on Monday afternoon after the incident, and she received four stitches in her head.

Nicassio is accused of fatally stabbing her father, 69-year-old Anthony Nicassio, at a home in Plum around 3 a.m. on May 6. Detectives say Christina had recently broken up with her boyfriend, and her parents called 911 to say she was suicidal and had a knife.

According to police, her parents were trying to convince Christina to go to the hospital when she stabbed her father. She later told police that “in a movie, someone who can’t love someone else, they stab their father,” and she mentioned the movie “The Mummy Returns.”

  1. Rick Oskin says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:52 PM

    isn’t money wonderful, buy a doctor and the media as your defense, talk about privilege!

