MAWC’s Mandatory Conserve Water Notice Still In Effect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 100,000 customers are starting a second straight day under a mandatory conserve water notice after problems at a treatment plant.

The notice affects 107,000 of the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County’s 120,000 customers.

Officials are expected to update the situation Tuesday morning.

Customers within the Indian Creek and Beaver Run systems are being asked to conserve water. They are being asked to use the minimum amount of water for drinking, cooking and bathing.

The notice was put into effect on May 14. The MAWC’s Indian Creek treatment plant had a failure of the electrical switch gear and power surge destroyed equipment used to pump water.

The Indian Creek system in Connellsville serves the southern part of MAWC’s service area. It is being joined with the Beaver Run system so the plant can supplement water to the southern portion.

The water is safe, but is limited while crews repair the Indiana Creek system.

