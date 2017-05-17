EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Fans Line Up On First Day For New Primanti Bros.

May 17, 2017 5:57 AM
Filed Under: Primanti Bros., The Waterfront

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — If you build it (and offer free food), they will come.

A new Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar at The Waterfront in West Homestead is opening to the public for the first time Wednesday. To mark the occasion, Primanti’s is offering free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 customers through the door.

A tailgate celebration started at 5 a.m. Within 15 minutes, there were nearly 100 people already lined up to take advantage of the offer.

Doors are scheduled to open around noon to the first 100 tailgaters. Primanti Bros. says after that, it will close for a few hours before opening to the public by late afternoon.

