McDonald’s Expands Delivery Partnership With UberEats

May 17, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: McDonald's, Uber, UberEats

NEW YORK (KDKA/AP) – Is the convenience of having a Quarter Pounder and fries delivered to your home or office worth a $5 fee? McDonald’s is hoping it will be.

The fast-food chain says it’s expanding its partnership with UberEats to offer delivery in Chicago, Columbus, Los Angeles and Phoenix. The two had already teamed up to offer McDonald’s delivery in Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Florida earlier this year.

In all, McDonald’s says “McDelivery” is now available from more than 1,000 U.S. locations.

McDonald’s is hoping delivery can help turn around its U.S. business, which has seen customer visits decline. Uber says its delivery fee varies depending on the city, but that it is generally a flat $4.99. There could also be a “busy area” fee of $1 to $2 where demand is high.

UberEats launched in Pittsburgh earlier this month.

