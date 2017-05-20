EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Driver Of SUV That Plunged Into Ohio River Identified

May 20, 2017 6:49 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Brunot Island, Lisa Patterson, Ohio River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The woman who died after her SUV plunged into the Ohio River this week has been identified.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identifies the woman as 44-year-old Lisa Patterson, of Bloomfield.

Patterson drove her SUV onto railroad tracks on the North Side, went onto a railroad bridge and plunged 70 feet into the Ohio River near Brunot Island around 2 p.m. Thursday. Her vehicle was found at the bottom of the river.

She was pronounced dead just before 3:30 p.m.

The medical examiner’s office say Patterson drowned. The manner of death is still pending investigation.

A cat and a dog were in the vehicle with Patterson at the time. Both animals escaped and are expected to be OK.

