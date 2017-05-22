WATCH LIVE: CBS News Special Report
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

NFL Says Revis Not Facing Discipline After February Arrest

May 22, 2017 9:44 PM
Filed Under: Darrelle Revis, NFL, South Side

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL says cornerback Darrelle Revis will not face discipline after he was arrested in a fight in Pittsburgh in February.

Revis faced four felony counts, including aggravated assault and other charges alleging he was in a fight with two men, but those charges were dismissed in March by a Pittsburgh judge.

The 31-year-old Revis was released by the Jets in March shortly after the NFL’s free agency period began. The Jets still owe him $6 million as part of the $39 million in guarantees in the five-year, $70 million deal he signed with New York in 2015.

Revis also has played for Tampa Bay and New England.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch