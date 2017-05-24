Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Pittsburgh With New Show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cirque du Soleil is a stretch of the imagination.

The new show, “Ovo,” features a blue bug bearing a mysterious egg. Each performer is a bug, none more sensational than a dazzling duo of butterflies.

Behind the scenes, Catherine Audy and Alex Trudel practice their moves at the Petersen Events Center. They admit their straps sometimes get tangled, during a show.

“It like, wraps around, so like before putting it around, you have to untwist it,” Alex says. “And you have to do it really quickly, so that people don’t notice that you’re stuck with your apparatus a little bit.”

“People, when they see, it seems so easy, you know,” Catherine adds. “But sometime, you know, things like that happen, and we try to, you know, make it like a dream.”

In a side room, “ants” foot-juggle slices of “kiwi.” With Cirque, practice makes perfect, or as perfect as human beings… er, human bugs can ever hope to be.

Usually, a rehearsal is intended to get the bugs out of a show. But in this case, the wardrobe team and the performers are doing their best to keep the bugs in the show.

Speaking of wardrobe, this is a busy department, creating and repairing some of the most innovative costumes imaginable.

“We travel with about a thousand pieces of costumes,” says publicist Nicholas Chabot. “Not just the body suits, but the head pieces, shoes, so we have to track all these pieces of costume as well.”

But we still come back to the question: what’s inside that egg?

Performances continue through Sunday afternoon at Petersen Events Center.