Pittsburgh Police Investigating Shooting In Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting near a shopping plaza in Carrick.

Shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Brownsville Road, near the Shop ‘n’ Save plaza.

There are reports of two people being shot inside a vehicle.

Police were on the scene looking into an SUV with shattered windows.

Officers took one person into custody at the scene, but it’s unclear why or if it was related to the shooting.

Less than two weeks ago, on Mother’s Day, there was another shooting in the same area.

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and bullet holes were seen on a nearby building.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details