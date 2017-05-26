EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More

AAA: More Than 39 Million Expected To Travel Memorial Day Weekend

May 26, 2017 4:46 AM By Lisa Washington
Filed Under: AAA, Lisa Washington, Memorial Day, Penguins, PennDOT, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Pirates, Predators

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Friday before Memorial Day is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.

Pennsylvania Turnpike officials expect more than 2 million vehicles will use the toll road over Memorial Day weekend, with 750,000 using the road on Friday alone.

To accommodate the traffic, officials say they’ll suspend all construction work on the turnpike from 5 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

PennDOT activated its Historic Holiday Travel page, which allows drivers to see how traffic speeds on major highways on the Friday before Memorial Day compare to typical, non-holiday speeds.

AAA expects this to be the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend in the last 12 years.

AAA reports about 39.3 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend, the most since 2005.

Drivers staying in and around Pittsburgh will have to deal with the closure of the Liberty Bridge. It will close at 8 p.m. Friday and not reopen until 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Not only is the closure over the holiday weekend, but the Pirates are also in town with games each day over the holiday weekend. And the Penguins will host the Nashville Predators in game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

 

More from Lisa Washington
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch