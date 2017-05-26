AAA: More Than 39 Million Expected To Travel Memorial Day Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Friday before Memorial Day is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.

Pennsylvania Turnpike officials expect more than 2 million vehicles will use the toll road over Memorial Day weekend, with 750,000 using the road on Friday alone.

To accommodate the traffic, officials say they’ll suspend all construction work on the turnpike from 5 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

PennDOT activated its Historic Holiday Travel page, which allows drivers to see how traffic speeds on major highways on the Friday before Memorial Day compare to typical, non-holiday speeds.

AAA expects this to be the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend in the last 12 years.

AAA reports about 39.3 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend, the most since 2005.

Drivers staying in and around Pittsburgh will have to deal with the closure of the Liberty Bridge. It will close at 8 p.m. Friday and not reopen until 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Not only is the closure over the holiday weekend, but the Pirates are also in town with games each day over the holiday weekend. And the Penguins will host the Nashville Predators in game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night.

