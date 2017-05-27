EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More

Taillon Set For First Rehab Start Since Cancer Surgery

May 27, 2017 7:47 PM
Filed Under: Jameson Taillon, Pittsburgh Pirates, Testicular Cancer

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon is scheduled to begin a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment Sunday, less than three weeks after testicular cancer surgery.

Taillon is slated to start for Double-A Altoona in an Eastern League game at Erie. He had surgery May 8, five days after a loss at Cincinnati in which he allowed six runs in five innings.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Taillon is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts. He was the second overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft behind Bryce Harper.

Left-hander Antonio Bastardo (left quadriceps strain) and right-hander Josh Lindblom (left side discomfort), were scheduled to begin rehab assignments Saturday at Triple-A Indianapolis.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch