Nashville TV Station Digs Into Decision To Charge Catfish Thrower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KDKA/AP) — The CBS affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee thinks “something’s fishy” about the decision to file charges against a Predators fan for throwing a catfish onto the ice at PPG Paints Arena during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

NewsChannel 5 Chief Investigative Reporter Phil Williams looked into past incidents of items being thrown onto the Pittsburgh Penguins’ home ice, including one during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final where fans threw rally towels after a call went against the Pens.

Williams reported Pittsburgh Police told NewsChannel 5 no one was arrested following last week’s incident. His report also mentioned two similar incidents with the same result – One involving sock penguins this past February and another involving a shoe in December 2015.

Police say 36-year-old Jacob Waddell of Nolensville, Tennessee threw a dead catfish over the glass surrounding the rink Monday night. He was immediately ejected. Tuesday, he was charged with disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions.

Waddell told Nashville radio station WGFX-FM that he came up with the idea ahead of a trip to see relatives in Ohio.

He said that “like an ignorant redneck, I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be awesome to throw a catfish on the ice at this game?'”

The Penguins won the game 5-3. Game 2 is Wednesday.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)