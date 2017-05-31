STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Fan Charged For Throwing Catfish | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Nashville TV Station Digs Into Decision To Charge Catfish Thrower

May 31, 2017 4:40 AM
Filed Under: Catfish, Jacob Waddell, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KDKA/AP) — The CBS affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee thinks “something’s fishy” about the decision to file charges against a Predators fan for throwing a catfish onto the ice at PPG Paints Arena during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

NewsChannel 5 Chief Investigative Reporter Phil Williams looked into past incidents of items being thrown onto the Pittsburgh Penguins’ home ice, including one during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final where fans threw rally towels after a call went against the Pens.

Williams reported Pittsburgh Police told NewsChannel 5 no one was arrested following last week’s incident. His report also mentioned two similar incidents with the same result – One involving sock penguins this past February and another involving a shoe in December 2015.

Police say 36-year-old Jacob Waddell of Nolensville, Tennessee threw a dead catfish over the glass surrounding the rink Monday night. He was immediately ejected. Tuesday, he was charged with disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions.

Waddell told Nashville radio station WGFX-FM that he came up with the idea ahead of a trip to see relatives in Ohio.

He said that “like an ignorant redneck, I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be awesome to throw a catfish on the ice at this game?'”

The Penguins won the game 5-3. Game 2 is Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

  1. David Colton says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:21 AM

    Way to go “Ultra Liberal” Mayor Peduto, brush off the fact a crime WAS committed AND the will of the people is ignored.As well as tainting the waters for any judge to make a unbiased legal decision (Pittsburgh made it clear, no catfish displays here!)
    Community service as a fine? Get real. How about a couple thousand in fines AND community service. (Say 40 hours, so he has to spend a “few days” in the burgh.)

