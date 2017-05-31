STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Fan Charged For Throwing Catfish | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

D.A. To Withdraw Charges Against Catfish Throwing Suspect

May 31, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Catfish, Jacob Waddell, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup Final

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Charges against a man who threw a catfish on the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be withdrawn.

During the second period, 36-year-old Jacob Waddell launched a dead catfish onto the ice following a stoppage in play.

Waddell was escorted from the building immediately. Yesterday, he was charged with disrupting the hockey game, disorderly conduct, and using the dead catfish to commit the other two crimes.

Today, District Attorney Spokesman Mike Manko said the charges will be withdrawn.

“Having reviewed the affidavit involving Mr. Waddell as well as the television coverage of the incident, District Attorney Zappala has made the determination that the actions of Mr. Waddell do not rise to the level of criminal charges. As such, the three charges filed against Mr. Waddell will be withdrawn in a timely manner,” Manko said in a statement.

Previously, Waddell admitted to being the catfish hurler and explained how he did it during an interview on the “Bubba Show” on 100.7 Star:

Waddell: “I had it on ice and it was soaking in cologne and body spray so that it wouldn’t have that dirty fish smell when I tried to sneak it in. I gutted it to an extent, cut some of the spine out of it because the one I got was entirely too big to try to hide. I ran it over with my truck twice to try to flatten it out.”

Bubba: “So you had to sit through the entire first period of the hockey game and the intermission with a catfish in your pants?!”

Waddell: “No. So, that’s the best part. When we walked in the arena, they gave us the towel and a T-shirt. So with their giveaway, we went and found our seats way up high. The guy I was with was drinking a beer, so I took the tab off his beer and went to the bathroom. I got the catfish from where it was, cut it out of the sealed package and then wrapped it in the towel and T-shirt.”

