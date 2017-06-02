STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Charges Withdrawn Against Catfish Tosser | Crosby Tattoo | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Bakeries Offering Free Donuts, Coffee For National Donut Day

June 2, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Dunkin Donuts, Krispy Kreme, National Donut Day, National Doughnut Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday is National Donut Day, and that means free donuts and coffee!

If you swing by a Krispy Kreme, you can take your pick of any free donut all day on Friday.

Dunkin’ Donuts locations, meanwhile, are offering a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.

The Peace, Love and Little Donuts location in the Strip District is offering free coffee.

Bethel Bakery is giving away free donut hole samples and coffee while supplies lasts, and they’re also offering customers a chance to enter a contest to win one dozen free donuts per month for an entire year. Customers can stop by the Bethel Park or North Strabane locations for a chance to enter.

