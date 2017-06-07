3 More Kmart Stores Closing In Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More Kmart stores are closing in the Pittsburgh area.
The company announced Tuesday that it’s closing another 49 stores in addition to the closures already announced earlier this year.
The latest closures include Kmart stores in Belle Vernon, Butler and Indiana, Pennsylvania.
The stores are expected to close in September.
In January, it was announced that the Kmarts on Mall Boulevard in Monroeville and on Cross Roads Plaza in Mount Pleasant. Several area Sears stores were announced as closing as well.
The company called the decision to close stores “a difficult but necessary one.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter