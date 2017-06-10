STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Outdoor Big Screen Added As Game 6 Watch Party Sells Out

June 10, 2017 6:58 PM
Filed Under: Big Screen, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena, Stanley Cup Final

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you didn’t get tickets to the Game 6 watch party, there’s no need to worry!

The Pittsburgh Penguins say that the indoor watch party at PPG Paints Arena has completely sold out, so they’re bringing out the big screen.

The outdoor big screen is usually only set up for home games, but the Penguins are making an exception since the Pens could win the Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

The outdoor big screen will be located on Fullerton Street on the old arena development site across from the Verizon Gate at PPG Paints Arena.

The area will open to the public at 6 p.m. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

There is no admission charge for fans who want to watch the game at the big screen. Fans may bring chairs, but no couches are allowed. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

