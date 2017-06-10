Man Wanted For Multiple Bank Robberies Arrested In Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man wanted for multiple bank robberies was arrested in Carlisle on Saturday.
According to the Shaler Township Police Department, 40-year-old Jason Betz was taken into custody with assistance from Pennsylvania State Police.
An official says police received a tip that Betz was travelling out of town on a Greyhound bus. Troopers made a traffic stop, found him on the bus and took him into custody.
A warrant for Betz’s arrest was issued Thursday after authorities determined he was responsible for two bank robberies. Both took place at Citizens Bank branches inside Giant Eagle stores. One was in Shaler Township, and the other was in Bethel Park.
Shaler Police say he will face several charges, including two counts of robbery, and one count each of simple assault and terroristic threats. Bethel Park Police say Betz has an extensive criminal history.
Betz was also wanted on a parole violation.
A third robbery took place Thursday afternoon at a Citizens Bank inside a Giant Eagle in Monroeville, but police did not officially determine if Betz was involved in that robbery.
Betz was previously arrested for robbing multiple Citizens Bank branches inside Giant Eagle stores in 2011.
