Penguins Arrive In Pittsburgh After Winning Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It took contributions from everyone the roster, but the Pittsburgh Penguins have repeated as Stanley Cup champions.

With a 2-0 win in Game 6 on the road, the Penguins claimed their fifth Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

The team celebrated with the Cup on Nashville’s ice and in the locker room, but now it’s time to celebrate here in Pittsburgh.

The team returned to town Monday afternoon, arriving at Atlantic Aviation.

Head coach Mike Sullivan was the first person off the plane and he hoisted the Stanley Cup high over his head.

As for who took it home? The Stanley Cup was loaded into Sidney Crosby’s vehicle.

