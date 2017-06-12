STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Game 6 Recap | Parade Plans | Fans Excited | Sullivan Best Pens Coach Ever?| Fans Eat Catfish | More
PLAYER REACTIONS: Scott Wilson | Evgeni Malkin | Bryan Rust | Chris Kunitz

Penguins Arrive In Pittsburgh After Winning Stanley Cup

June 12, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: John Shumway, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It took contributions from everyone the roster, but the Pittsburgh Penguins have repeated as Stanley Cup champions.

With a 2-0 win in Game 6 on the road, the Penguins claimed their fifth Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

The team celebrated with the Cup on Nashville’s ice and in the locker room, but now it’s time to celebrate here in Pittsburgh.

The team returned to town Monday afternoon, arriving at Atlantic Aviation.

Head coach Mike Sullivan was the first person off the plane and he hoisted the Stanley Cup high over his head.

As for who took it home? The Stanley Cup was loaded into Sidney Crosby’s vehicle.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch