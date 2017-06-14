Crime Stoppers: Police Seek Suspect In McKeesport Double Homicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police need your help solving a double homicide in McKeesport.

It happened on April 20, 2017, and police still have no leads.

Detectives said one key to this case could be who was seen near a white Kia Sedan because both victims were shot inside of it when they were killed in the Crawford Village neighborhood shortly after midnight.

Raffel Greene, 49, and his girlfriend Jessica Taylor, 32, were shot to death.

When police arrived, they found Greene lying in the middle of North Grandview Avenue. Taylor was sitting inside of the sedan in the parking lot between buildings 39 and 40.

“Both victims were seated in the white Kia when they were shot,” said Det. Steve Dish, with the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Division.

Both Greene and Taylor were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have said neither of them lived in the neighborhood and no weapon was left behind.

“At this point, there are no suspects. We’re asking for anyone who may have seen someone fleeing from the scene or saw anything that happened to please come forward,” said Det. Dish.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution. If you have any information, please call 412-255-8477.