Penguins Give Students VIP Treatment After Parade Cancels Field Trip

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh loves a parade, especially when it celebrates yet another Stanley Cup.

Fans implore players to sign their signs, and they’re happy to oblige.

Goaltender Matt Murray shows good form as he jogs past, slapping hands with the crowd. But the biggest cheer is reserved for veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Pittsburgh’s popular amphibious ducks also draw big cheers.

Although, on this occasion, a year-end, fourth grade class trip scheduled for Just Ducky Tours was bumped because of the parade. But State Street School fourth grade teacher Jan Rusnak says the Penguins have more than made up for it.

“I was really disappointed, and I knew we’d have to come up with a solution. And what a solution we got!” she said.

When the Penguins marketing team heard of the students’ plight, they gave all 45 of them VIP passes, right at the front of the stage. A fourth grade girl summed up the class’ feelings

“Whenever I found out we were coming down here, I was so happy. Almost the whole class started chanting VIP!” she said.

