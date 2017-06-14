WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Trophy Tracker | Pens & Bucs | Back In The 'Burgh | Game 6 Recap | Ode To The Cup Clincher | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Penguins Give Students VIP Treatment After Parade Cancels Field Trip

June 14, 2017 8:53 PM By Dave Crawley
Filed Under: Baden, Beaver County, Dave Crawley, Just Ducky Tours, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup, State Street School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh loves a parade, especially when it celebrates yet another Stanley Cup.

Fans implore players to sign their signs, and they’re happy to oblige.

Goaltender Matt Murray shows good form as he jogs past, slapping hands with the crowd. But the biggest cheer is reserved for veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Pittsburgh’s popular amphibious ducks also draw big cheers.

Although, on this occasion, a year-end, fourth grade class trip scheduled for Just Ducky Tours was bumped because of the parade. But State Street School fourth grade teacher Jan Rusnak says the Penguins have more than made up for it.

“I was really disappointed, and I knew we’d have to come up with a solution. And what a solution we got!” she said.

When the Penguins marketing team heard of the students’ plight, they gave all 45 of them VIP passes, right at the front of the stage. A fourth grade girl summed up the class’ feelings

“Whenever I found out we were coming down here, I was so happy. Almost the whole class started chanting VIP!” she said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Dave Crawley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch