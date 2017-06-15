Roads Flood As Thunderstorms Hit Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Roads quickly flooded as thunderstorms hit Allegheny County on Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Allegheny, Butler and Westmoreland counties around 3:45 p.m. The warnings expired around 4:30 p.m.

A flood advisory is in effect in the area until 7 p.m.

Water was rising at the intersection of Patrick Place and McKnight Road in Ross Township around 4 p.m.

Flood gates were activated on Washington Boulevard, and the road was closed from Highland Drive to Allegheny River Boulevard. All vehicles were safely removed from the road, and the flood gates were raised around 6 p.m.

Allegheny County officials reported flooded roads in Shaler and West View, and trees down in McCandless and Millvale.

A few bus routes were detoured due to flooding at the West View Plaza.

Butler Street in Etna was blocked off in both directions due to flooding.

These thunderstorms rolled through the area as clean-up efforts were underway for flash flooding that hit Route 51 on Wednesday.

