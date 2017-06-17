WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Police: 58 Missing, Presumed Dead In London Fire

June 17, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Fire, Grenfell Tower, London

LONDON (AP/KDKA) — London police say 58 people who were in Grenfell Tower are still missing and assumed to be dead.

Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Saturday that this number, which was based on reports from the public, may rise. He says it will take weeks or longer to recover and identify all the dead in the public housing block that was devastated by a fire early Wednesday.

CBS News reports that new figure includes the 30 people previously presumed dead.

He said there may have been people in the tower that police are not aware of, which would add to the death toll.

He says the search for remains had been paused because of safety concerns but has resumed. Emergency workers have reached the top of the 24-story tower.

Cundy promised an exhausting investigation into the tragedy. He says “my heart goes out to those affected.”

The deadly fire engulfed a west London high-rise apartment block early Wednesday morning, leaving hundreds homeless.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

