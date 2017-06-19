WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Penguins To Play Preseason Games At Penn State & Rostraver Ice Garden

June 19, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins may have just won the Stanley Cup again, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to the road to a three-peat.

Today, the Penguins unveiled their preseason schedule, which kicks off on Sept. 19, against the Buffalo Sabres at Penn State University.

The puck will drop at 7 p.m. at the Pegula Ice Arena.

That won’t be the only special game during the preseason.

On Sept. 24, the Penguins will take on the St. Louis Blues at the Rostraver Ice Garden in Belle Vernon. The rink won the national Kraft Hockeyville USA contest earlier this year.

The other highlight on the preseason schedule is the seventh annual Free Game for Kids on Sept. 30, against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Here’s the complete schedule:

  • Sept. 19 at Buffalo (7 p.m. at Pegula Ice Arena)
  • Sept. 20 Detroit (7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena)
  • Sept. 22 at Columbus (7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena)
  • Sept. 24 St. Louis (Time TBD at Rostraver Ice Garden)
  • Sept. 25 at Detroit (7:30 p.m. at Little Caesar’s Arena)
  • Sept. 27 Buffalo (7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena)
  • Sept. 30 Columbus (3 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena)

Television and radio information will be announced at a later date.

