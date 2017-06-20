Guide To Pittsburgh’s Best 2017 Independence Day Events

By Janelle Sheetz Fireworks, picnics, summer nights — Independence Day is the ultimate summer holiday, and Pittsburgh has plenty of ways for you to celebrate it. Whether you want to spend it in a park or literally on the river, here are five of the best Independence Day events in Pittsburgh this summer. And of course, fireworks are included.

Celebrate America

Point State Park

601 Commonwealth Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

www.celebrateamericapgh.com Date: July 4, 2017 at 12 p.m. Enjoy food, live entertainment, and family activities at Point State Park’s Celebrate America party. Of course, the night will end with the annual display of EQT’s Flashes of Freedom fireworks at sunset, approximately 9 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone.

4th of July Celebration

Heinz Field

100 Art Rooney Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 697-7150

www.heinzfield.com Date: July 4, 2017 at 2 p.m. Celebrate America with the city’s biggest Independence Day party at Heinz Field, with food, live entertainment, activities, and a great view for the annual fireworks display from Point State Park. The Cadillac Three and other musicians will be performing live, and there will be plenty of fun activities for the kids. The event is free.

4th of July Cruise

Gateway Clipper

350 West Station Square Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 355-7980

www.gatewayclipper.com Date: July 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. It doesn’t get much better than a celebration on the water. Spend your Independence Day on the Gateway Clipper, Pittsburgh’s fleet of riverboat cruises. The event comes complete with a DJ and buffet dinner, plus a great view for the fireworks display from Point State Park. Boarding begins at 6:30, while the cruise sets off at 7:30. The cruise costs $70. Related: Best Places To Picnic In Pittsburgh

Celebrate America

Kennywood Park

4800 Kennywood Blvd.

West Mifflin, PA 15122

(412) 461-0500

www.kennywood.com Date: June 29 to July 4, 2017 Kennywood Park gives you multiple opportunities to celebrate the 4th of July. The week long event kicks off on June 29 and will include Zambelli fireworks every night, the Weiner 100 dachshund race, hot-dog-eating contest, live entertainment, and more. Active duty military, retired military, and veterans get in free with a valid ID.