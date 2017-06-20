Artists Vow To Rebuild Studio After Fire Causes $250,000 In Damage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Millvale Studios was a thriving space for local artists with a yoga studio and a local radio station streaming live podcasts, but all that has been put on hold, at least for now.

“There is a legend of a bird called a phoenix, and the phoenix rises from the ashes,” said Suzanne Werder, a local artist.

Werder is one of the featured artists at Millvale Studios. She drew a sketch of a phoenix from a piece of the charred debris.

“I know I lost a few things,” she said. “There was a mannequin that I had dressed with so outfits that I had made, and it melted. I had some painting that I think may have some damage.”

The fire at the studio started in the middle of the building, with flames spreading quickly.

Three people were inside at the time, live streaming a radio podcast Monday night. They heard a popping noise, then some crackling and saw flames.

“I was actually able to get in and retrieve my equipment,” said Brian Crawford, of Rivers Edge Radio. “Thank God the fire department, they were on point. Everybody was here from all over the region. Fire trucks from the end of the corner here, all the way up Lincoln [Avenue].”

“My first thought was I hope nobody is hurt. Then, the second thing, I hope the art is okay,” said Werder.

Inside, the building remains dark from the fire. Some art still hangs in place, and among the artists, a space for yoga.

“It’s a great place because you are inspired by the yoga, but there was also a radio station, and all the art, and all the talent that’s in this place,” said Jenny Sines, of the Millvale Yoga Collective.

“We are going to come back even stronger, and we are going to rebuild, and we are not going to quit,” said Werder. “We will rise.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Everyone got of safely, but two firefighters were overcome with heat exhaustion. Damages estimates are about $250,000.