Hundreds Of Customers Still Without Service After Gas Leak Fire

O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Hundreds of customers remained without gas service Tuesday morning after a gas leak fire in O’Hara Township.
It started early Monday morning, after a tree came down onto wires on Berryhill Road. That caused a spark which started a natural gas fire.
Peoples Natural Gas crews will be back at the scene Tuesday to continue repairs as 375 customers remain without service.
The fire burned for hours at the intersection of Berryhill Road and Saxonburg Boulevard, and crews say the fire burned under the road as well.
Berryhill Road remains closed because a storm water pipe melted.
“Berryhill Road, which is the township of O’Hara road will be closed. We have storm water problems because of the fire. Some of our pipes are melted, we have to close it down, barricade it and then work on replacing our storm water system,” O’Hara Twp. Manager Julie Jakubec said.
The water is still flowing to the creek, but without the pipe. That has prompted concerns about a possible sinkhole if it’s not fixed properly.
Saxonburg Boulevard was closed for hours on Monday, but has since reopened.
