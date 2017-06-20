PTL Links: June 20, 2017

Visit the links below for more on today’s guest & topics:
- Carnegie Museum Camps
- Wigle Whiskey Tar & Feather Party
- Market District Cooking Corner
- Market District Recipes: Hot Dogs 4 Ways
- Allegheny Co. Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service
- What’s New Dr. Frank?
More information on the products featured by Dr. Frank:
Samsung Connect Home Smart Wi-Fi
Worx Axis Jigsaw & Reciprocating Saw
Bathroom Anywhere By Thetford
Occly Blinc – Personal Wearable Safety Device
Russound Outdoor Landscape Speakers
Smart Cart By dbest Products
Karcher K-2000 Pressure Washer
Kalorik Stainless Steel Cordless Jug Kettle 360
House Of Marley “Stir It Up” Turntable
Ice Cream Huggy Holder By Design Ideas