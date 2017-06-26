Primanti’s Again Offers Free Sandwiches For A Year

ALLISON PARK (KDKA) — If you missed out on last month’s opportunity to win free Primanti Brothers sandwiches for a year, you have another chance!
Primanti Brothers is again offering free sandwiches for one year to the first 100 people in line at the grand opening of a new location.
The new restaurant will open at 4679 William Flynn Highway in Allison Park on Wednesday, June 28. Anyone who wants the chance to win can begin lining up outside the restaurant at 5 a.m. or earlier.
The restaurant will open to the general public at 11 a.m. The Allison Park location is the first Primanti Brothers restaurant in the North Hills.
Primanti Brothers ran the same promotion last month to celebrate the opening of their new location at the Waterfront.
