3rd Suspect Sought In Violent 2-State Crime Spree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police are still looking for a third suspect after a violent crime spree that spanned parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Authorities have identified the third suspect as Donald McClain.

He’s known to frequent Ellwood City and Wampum.

The two other suspects in the case, Tyler Amos and Brandy Mae Rombold, were arraigned and taken back to New Castle.

They’re now in the Lawrence County Jail on $250,000 bond each.

Contrary to previous reports, there was no child with them during their alleged crime spree.

That child has been located, and is safe in Crawford County with family.

The whole incident started Saturday night in Perry Township, Lawrence County.

Jeff Cable, 60, noticed a shed was open at his business.

Police say when he went to the shed to take a look, he was attacked by a man with a gun.

The victim tried to run back to his vehicle and escape, but the individuals shot at his car and forced him into an office building at gunpoint. The individuals used a baseball bat and a gun to beat the 60-year-old man. They also punched and kicked him.

State police say he sustained injuries to the head, face and body.

According to state police, there was a struggle at one point and the individuals attempted to shoot the victim, but the weapon apparently misfired.

Police say the same man also beat up Cable’s 84-year-old father-in-law.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

