4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Pittsburgh

July 4, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Best Of, Eat, Eat See Play, Janelle Sheetz

By Janelle Sheetz

With summer now in full swing, farmers markets and roadside farm stands are too, brimming with produce selections that are the quintessential flavors of summer. If it’s fresh fruit you’re after, Pittsburgh has plenty for you, from beloved community staples in the Strip District to farms on the outskirts of the city. Here are some of the best.

strawberries Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: Meghan Ross

Market Outlet
1700 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 471-4100
www.marketoutlet.biz

Locals love Market Outlet — a Strip District staple — especially when it comes to produce, of course at its best during the summer months. And you’re unlikely to find better prices, especially with fruits that are in season.

Bloomfield Saturday Market
5050 Liberty Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
(412) 681-8800
www.bloomfieldnow.org

Starting at the end of May through the beginning of November, spend your Saturdays stocking up at the Bloomfield Saturday Market, featuring plenty of local vendors — including some new ones this summer. And it’s not just a farmers market. You can also enjoy live entertainment while you’re there, and the market also has certain themed events. A winter market also runs once a month from November through March, allowing you to enjoy the market year-round.

farmersmarket Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: amandataylorevans/Thinkstock

Penn’s Corner Farm Alliance
150 54th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 363-1971
www.pennscorner.com

With over 30 member farms, the Penn’s Corner Farm Alliance is a co-op guaranteed to keep you stocked on all your favorite summer fruits — and anything you might want through the winter, too — from farm stands to Community Supported Agriculture subscriptions, offering weekly boxes of fresh, seasonal produce delivered to your neighborhood. You can also order produce online in advance, then pick it up at a farm stand. Plus your favorite local restaurant might be stocked with the alliance’s produce.

Related:  Best Low Carb Dishes In Pittsburgh

Kuhn’s Market
1130 Highwood St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-8808
www.kuhnsmarket.com

For low prices when the farm stands aren’t open, try Kuhn’s Market, a family-owned chain of grocers in the Pittsburgh area — and nine  locations with 24/7 hours makes it easier to shop. Be sure to check their weekly ad for specials.

Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: TraxFarms.com

Trax Farms
58 Trax Road
Finleyville, PA 15332
(412) 835-3246
www.traxfarms.com

A short drive to the nearby South Hills will lead you to Trax Farms, one of the oldest farms in the area. Though they’re probably best known for their apple cider, they also have plenty to offer when it comes to fruit in the summer — June offers a Strawberry Festival, and you can even pick your own for $2.99 a pound. Throughout the summer, stop by Trax for peaches, strawberries, blueberries, and more.

Related: Best Places To Picnic In Pittsburgh

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch