Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz
With summer now in full swing, farmers markets and roadside farm stands are too, brimming with produce selections that are the quintessential flavors of summer. If it’s fresh fruit you’re after, Pittsburgh has plenty for you, from beloved community staples in the Strip District to farms on the outskirts of the city. Here are some of the best.
Market Outlet
1700 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 471-4100
www.marketoutlet.biz
Locals love Market Outlet — a Strip District staple — especially when it comes to produce, of course at its best during the summer months. And you’re unlikely to find better prices, especially with fruits that are in season.
Bloomfield Saturday Market
5050 Liberty Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
(412) 681-8800
www.bloomfieldnow.org
Starting at the end of May through the beginning of November, spend your Saturdays stocking up at the Bloomfield Saturday Market, featuring plenty of local vendors — including some new ones this summer. And it’s not just a farmers market. You can also enjoy live entertainment while you’re there, and the market also has certain themed events. A winter market also runs once a month from November through March, allowing you to enjoy the market year-round.
Penn’s Corner Farm Alliance
150 54th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 363-1971
www.pennscorner.com
With over 30 member farms, the Penn’s Corner Farm Alliance is a co-op guaranteed to keep you stocked on all your favorite summer fruits — and anything you might want through the winter, too — from farm stands to Community Supported Agriculture subscriptions, offering weekly boxes of fresh, seasonal produce delivered to your neighborhood. You can also order produce online in advance, then pick it up at a farm stand. Plus your favorite local restaurant might be stocked with the alliance’s produce.
Kuhn’s Market
1130 Highwood St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-8808
www.kuhnsmarket.com
For low prices when the farm stands aren’t open, try Kuhn’s Market, a family-owned chain of grocers in the Pittsburgh area — and nine locations with 24/7 hours makes it easier to shop. Be sure to check their weekly ad for specials.
Trax Farms
58 Trax Road
Finleyville, PA 15332
(412) 835-3246
www.traxfarms.com
A short drive to the nearby South Hills will lead you to Trax Farms, one of the oldest farms in the area. Though they’re probably best known for their apple cider, they also have plenty to offer when it comes to fruit in the summer — June offers a Strawberry Festival, and you can even pick your own for $2.99 a pound. Throughout the summer, stop by Trax for peaches, strawberries, blueberries, and more.
