Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz With summer now in full swing, farmers markets and roadside farm stands are too, brimming with produce selections that are the quintessential flavors of summer. If it’s fresh fruit you’re after, Pittsburgh has plenty for you, from beloved community staples in the Strip District to farms on the outskirts of the city. Here are some of the best.

Market Outlet

1700 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 471-4100

www.marketoutlet.biz Locals love Market Outlet — a Strip District staple — especially when it comes to produce, of course at its best during the summer months. And you’re unlikely to find better prices, especially with fruits that are in season.

Bloomfield Saturday Market

5050 Liberty Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15224

(412) 681-8800

www.bloomfieldnow.org Starting at the end of May through the beginning of November, spend your Saturdays stocking up at the Bloomfield Saturday Market, featuring plenty of local vendors — including some new ones this summer. And it’s not just a farmers market. You can also enjoy live entertainment while you’re there, and the market also has certain themed events. A winter market also runs once a month from November through March, allowing you to enjoy the market year-round.

Penn’s Corner Farm Alliance

150 54th St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

(412) 363-1971

www.pennscorner.com With over 30 member farms, the Penn's Corner Farm Alliance is a co-op guaranteed to keep you stocked on all your favorite summer fruits — and anything you might want through the winter, too — from farm stands to Community Supported Agriculture subscriptions, offering weekly boxes of fresh, seasonal produce delivered to your neighborhood. You can also order produce online in advance, then pick it up at a farm stand. Plus your favorite local restaurant might be stocked with the alliance's produce.

Kuhn’s Market

1130 Highwood St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 231-8808

www.kuhnsmarket.com For low prices when the farm stands aren’t open, try Kuhn’s Market, a family-owned chain of grocers in the Pittsburgh area — and nine locations with 24/7 hours makes it easier to shop. Be sure to check their weekly ad for specials.